164292
164633
Vernon  

Hello Okanagan work on their moves at local dance studios

Bust a move Okanagan

- | Story: 317684

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, David & Peter swing by a trio of Okanagan dance studios to work on their moves and learn how they are managing during the pandemic.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164847
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details
166110


Send us your News Tips!


165195


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Edna
Edna Vernon SPCA >


164489


Very Canadian

Galleries
Welcome to Canada.
Chalk vandal
Must Watch
Little girl tries to convince her dad that she didn’t draw...
Small dog plays with even smaller dog
Must Watch
That dog is tiny!
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond excluded from reboot for financial reasons
Showbiz
Financial reasons prevented Dustin Diamond from being part of the...
Ball in the house
Must Watch
A direct hit on dad.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
162894