Hello Okanagan work on their moves at local dance studios

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, David & Peter swing by a trio of Okanagan dance studios to work on their moves and learn how they are managing during the pandemic.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.