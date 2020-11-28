165777
A look back at winter in Kelowna in the early '70s

Historic winter wonderland

With winter and the inevitable snow it brings fast approaching, Vernon-based historian and videographer Francois Arseneault is taking a look back at Kelowna in the winter of 1975/76, post Christmas.

“It's charmingly ordinary footage, however it captures what Kelowna looked like 44 years ago when it was a city of 52,000 people,” said Arseneauylt.

“A little more snow then, a little colder, no tall condos or office towers, certainly a lot less traffic.”

People cleared the cars off in the morning before heading to work, they shovelled, took the dog for a walk, talked with neighbours.

"They did pretty much the same things we do today, but no looking down at smart phones in the hand as we walked down the streets, no daytime running lights, no LED billboards. Perhaps a few faces may be recognized from this short but wonderful old reel,” said Arseneault.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].

