Vernon Farmers Market moves indoors at Kal Tire Place

With so many events and activities being cancelled under the dark cloud of COVID-19, one event is carrying on.

The Vernon Farmers Market held its first indoor market of the winter season Friday, at Kal Tire Place.

Vendors will be set up every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of December.

Numerous COVID protocols are in place – social distancing, sanitizing and masks, of course, along with the vendors being spread out over the concourse.

“We've got all sorts of goodies,” market manager Amanda Fallis said Friday.

“About 60 per cent of the vendors are food vendors. There is lots of Christmas baking going on. We've got lots of soup mixes for the cold days ahead, and we've got lots of eggs today.”

The market also has a vendor selling spirits, Edge of the Earth winery, and others with market staples such as vegetables, fruit, and hand-crafted items – including masks.

The market has booked the arena for each Friday through December and will likely be back from January to March, pending any further pandemic restrictions.

The outdoor market starts up again for the summer season after that.

“Get out of the house and come support your local neighbours and community,” says Fallis.