Lavington Community Association project puts roof over local outdoor rink

Photo: Lavington Community Association

Work is progressing rapidly on a community-driven project to put a roof over the outdoor ice rink/multi-use pad at Jeffers Park in Lavington.

The Lavington Community Association spearheaded a drive to raise money for the project, which was valued at $300,000.

The winter rink beside the Lavington Fire Hall has long been volunteer maintained.

"It's super popular in winter, and people from all over the area come to skate at it. However, it had to be consistently maintained by volunteers to keep the surface clean," the association says on its Facebook page.

"Now, with a roof over it, that workload will be decreased. It's a vast improvement over what it was before."

The “Raise the Roof” project saw land cleared for concrete footings, and work began on the roof this month, with the last beam put in place this week.

Some work will be required in the spring to replace damaged sod and repair the irrigation system. The association also hopes to improve and expand the parking lot.

The District of Coldstream, Regional District of North Okanagan, Tolko, and Kalamalka Rotary Club contributed to the cost of the project.

Donations continue to be accepted to improve lighting at the rink.

Anyone who wishes to contribute is asked to contact the association through its Facebook page.