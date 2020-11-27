Some Vernon stations charging 115.9 cents per litre

Photo: Darren Handschuh Some Grinchy gas stations in Vernon have cranked up the price at the pump to 115.9 cents a litre.

Vernon motorists might want to top up, as the price of petrol seems to be on the rise.

Some Grinchy gas stations have cranked up the price at the pump to 115.9 cents a litre.

The Petro Can on 25th Avenue and the Shell station on 27th Street have both upped their prices, while as of 1 p.m. Friday, gasbuddy.com is reporting most other stations are holding steady at 103.9.

In Kelowna, the price across the board is 115.9, with Penticton drivers paying the same.

Kamloops motorists are paying between 105.9 and 118.9 cents a litre.

Vancouver motorists are shelling out as much as 126.9 a litre, while drivers in Victoria are filling up for 119.9.

Calgary drivers are tanking up for 99.9 to 103.9 cents a litre.

The Husky station way up in Dawson Creek is selling for 98.9 cents a litre, the cheapest in B.C., according to gasbuddy.