Vernon council deliberations push back monthly parking pass sales

Budget talks delay pass sale

Pandemic precautions have delayed an unlikely event at Vernon City Hall.

Because council will be holding its budget deliberations on Monday, monthly parking pass sales have been pushed back to Friday.

Normally, monthly passes for city parking lots and the parkade are available for purchase the first business day of December. However, due to physical distancing requirements, the start of sales for 2021 passes will begin Dec. 4, at 8:30 a.m.

The passes are sold on a first come, first served basis, and will be available at the City Hall cashier counter.

“Considering the parking pass sales start in December and the weather can be unpredictable, we wanted to make sure we could properly accommodate more people inside City Hall early that morning. To do this, we will need to use council chambers for queuing," says city spokesperson Christy Poirier.

Dec. 1 will see council busy with its budget deliberations, meaning the chambers couldn't be used that day for the parking pass lineup.

A reminder, if you'll be buying a pass – masks are required inside all City of Vernon facilities.

Sanitize your hands upon entering the lobby, and maintain appropriate physical distancing.

