Large police presence was for laser radar training

If you saw a large police presence north of Vernon on Highway 97, Thursday, don't be concerned. It wasn't an emergency.

Tips that came in to Castanet reported as many as 50 officers gathered on a side road along the highway between Vernon and Salmon Arm Thursday afternoon.

There were both marked and unmarked police cruisers, and a large group of officers was seen gathered in the area.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says 20 officers from the local detachment plus others from the region were completing the practical component of their training on laser radar.

There's no word on whether any tickets were handed out, but with that many officers now trained on radar, better keep an eye on that speedometer.