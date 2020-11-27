165834
Vernon  

#VoteVernon campaign promotes shopping locally, support for local economy

Make your vote for Vernon

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is urging holiday shoppers to vote with their feet – and their wallets.

Its #VoteVernon campaign in partnership with Vantage One Credit Union encourages residents to shop locally.

"Every dollar spent locally is a vote for Vernon to succeed," the campaign states.

"We vote because we want to shape our communities ... Vernon needs YOUR vote!" the chamber says of the campaign "to bring awareness to the importance of supporting local and providing resources to connect business with consumers."

"Can Vernon count on your vote?"

The chamber lists the following top reasons to shop locally:

  • Your Money Gets Recirculated – Sales tax goes towards community infrastructure, police and fire protection, culture, and recreational programs. Local businesses have the ability to support non-profits or donate fundraising prizes for schools, sports groups and health care. They are more likely to shop with other local businesses. Research shows that for every dollar spent at a local business, 63 per cent is reinvested locally.
  • More Money for Non-Profits – Non-profits provide vital community services and create employment, and they depend on local businesses for donated funds to help with programs and operating costs. Schools, sports teams, seniors groups and cultural organizations receive donated items from businesses for auctions, raffles and special projects. How can you expect area businesses to support your ask if you don’t support them? 
  • Promotes a Diverse and Unique Community – Local shops create distinctive shopping experiences and respond quickly to the needs of customers. Owners often sell local products, which creates a vibrant community and creates jobs. Vernon has dozens of small and medium-sized businesses that have been here for years, and many who are establishing new roots.
  • Creates Local Jobs – Supporting local business means you’re helping to secure jobs and opportunities for your neighbours and children. Local businesses provide some of the most stable employment opportunities in the community and these employees spend in the local economy. Locally owned businesses provide inspiration to our young people, proving that they can live here and pursue their dreams.
  • Reduces Environmental Harm – Shopping in Vernon means no need for long drives. You are not burning fuel and contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Local businesses make more local purchases requiring less transportation. There is less packaging involved.
  • Customer Service is Better – Local business owners and their staff are informed about their products and are available for questions and support. They get to know their customers. Local businesses are generally owned or operated by people who live here and are invested in our community.

