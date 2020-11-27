VoteVernon campaign promotes shopping locally, support for local economy

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is urging holiday shoppers to vote with their feet – and their wallets.

Its #VoteVernon campaign in partnership with Vantage One Credit Union encourages residents to shop locally.

"Every dollar spent locally is a vote for Vernon to succeed," the campaign states.

"We vote because we want to shape our communities ... Vernon needs YOUR vote!" the chamber says of the campaign "to bring awareness to the importance of supporting local and providing resources to connect business with consumers."

"Can Vernon count on your vote?"

The chamber lists the following top reasons to shop locally: