RCMP issues public warning after woman gets assaulted in Polson Park

Woman assaulted in park

RCMP are warning the public after a woman was grabbed and assaulted by an unknown male in Polson Park early this evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an adult female who was grabbed and assaulted by an unknown male while walking her dog in Polson Park just after 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 26. 

After a brief struggle with the male, the woman managed to break free causing the suspect to flee the area. 

Frontline officers, including Police Service Dog, responded, however, the suspect male was not located.

"Frontline officers have secured the scene and are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to help identify the suspect," states RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. 

"We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the park at the time of the incident to come forward and speak with police."

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, bald, approximately 30 years of age, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and wrapped in a blanket. He may have also sustained injuries as a result of the victim’s dog, who bit his right arm during the struggle.

"The victim in this incident, who sustained minor injuries, can be commended for her fighting mentality," adds Brett.

The investigation is on-going and RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online

