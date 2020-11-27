City of Armstrong to discuss update to strategic plan

Photo: Google Maps

The City of Armstrong will update its strategic plan following a council session on Monday.

In a memo to council, chief administrative officer Kevin Bertles says the update will provide a guide on goals for the city and actions needed to achieve them.

Work on the process began in 2018.

Council will discuss the plan's current goals with an eye to ensuring they still reflect the priorities of the community in such areas as water, roads, flood protection, affordable housing and more.

Monday's meeting "will discuss deliverables, timelines, and the potential impacts on the resources required to complete the initiatives and, of course, the overall benefits to the community," says Bertles.

"Some goals have been or are substantially completed."

Sure to be a hot topic is questions around the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decisions from the session will be incorporated into an updated strategic plan, which will come back to council Dec. 14.

Bertles says the city has significantly exceeded its goals on affordable housing, and a preliminary design has been established for the rail trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.

A community-wide composting program is scheduled to begin in May 2021, and a new city water intake is almost complete.

A storm water diversion project on Meighan Creek is to be completed in 2021.