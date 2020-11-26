Okanagan Spirits to donate hot meals for every bottle of award-winning single malt sold

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery's coveted cask-strength Laird of Fintry whiskey is back – and lovers of a fine tipple can help feed the hungry by purchasing the award-winning beverage.

With its Black Friday release, the Vernon-based family distillery has committed to donate three hot meals to those in need for every bottle sold.

Cheques will be given to both the Vernon Upper Room Mission and Kelowna Gospel Mission.

Earlier this year, the single-malt whiskey won double gold at the prestigious 2020 World Spirits Awards in Austria, which led the Okanagan distiller with outlets in both Vernon and Kelowna to be named 2020 Distillery of the Year.

“As a family, we have never been fans of the mass consumerism surrounding Black Friday, so we thought, ‘why don’t we work together ... to see if we can do something that powers a great cause?’" says Okanagan Spirits' Jeremie Dyck.

"Money from each and every bottle will be donated until we are completely sold out of this 2020 release – which will not be long."

Both locations remain open with social distancing precautions in place.

They also offer free shipping and curbside pickup.