Yuletide programs for street entrenches cancelled because of COVID

Christmas may be a little bleaker for members of the local street-entrenched community.

Because if COVID restrictions and concerns, the Vernon-based Turning Points Collaborative Society will not be able to hold its traditional Christmas events.

But officials are still doing what they can to let those on the fringes of society know they are not forgotten.

In past years, the society has collected donated gifts that would be distributed to the street entrenched, but Kelly Denis, emergency response centre site manager, said that will not happen this year.

“We are trying to limit that person-to-person contact because we don't know where they are coming from,” said Denis. “It's just to be safe. Because we have so many people in one area we don't want it to spread to our clients and our staff. We have to be very careful of what we have coming in.”

For many of the clients, the gifts could be the only one they receive all year.

Denis said this Christmas will “be a lot tougher on our clients who usually feel so segregated from the rest of the community and now to be completely forgotten at Christmas if we don't have things to share and give.”

But Denis said there is still a way for people to help make Christmas a little brighter.

Financial donations can be made to TPCS which will then be used to purchase items for its clients.

“It means so much to our clients. They really appreciate it,” said Denis.

For more information and to donate, go to the TPCS website.