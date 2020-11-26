Online auction to benefit Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Photo: Allan Brooks Nature Centre The Allan Brooks Nature Centre has launched a fundraising campaign.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre is hoping people can help them Light the Night.

The Vernon-based nature centre is celebrating 20 years, but because of COVID, were unable to hold an anniversary event over the summer.

The centre did manage to open during the summer months – with COVID protocols in place – and is now closed for the season.

The board of directors has launched the Light the Night fundraising campaign and will light up a Christmas star at the centre, which is off of Commonage Road south of Vernon, in celebration of the holidays and 20 years of service in the community.

The public are asked to give what they can by placing a bid on an auction item, giving a monetary donation or by purchasing a membership.

“Although we were unable to honour our 20-year anniversary this summer the way we hoped with a big event, we were able to continue some of our programming in spite of COVID-19 restrictions. We will have the chance to gather and celebrate our success at the centre in the future. For now, end-of-year donations are greatly appreciated to help fill the void of being unable to host our annual gala fundraiser,” said Cheryl Hood, manager.

ABNC is making Christmas shopping easy with an online auction of gift items including Bordeaux wine, jewelry, monthly flower bouquets for a year, fashion items, virtual golf lessons, ski passes and more.

Items are available for viewing online and the auction opens Dec. 4 for bidding and closes Dec. 6 at 9 p.m.

With every minimum $50 donation to the ABNC before Christmas, donors will receive a 2020 charitable tax receipt as well as a hand-crafted Christmas star ornament.

Donations can be made online or by calling the centre at 250-260-4227.

Member benefits include a $20 charitable tax receipt, 10 per cent discount on select events, workshops and gift shop purchases, and family members receive a 15 per cent discount on summer camps and birthday parties. Memberships start at $30.

Proceeds from Light the Night will support the ongoing commitment to nature education and habitat preservation efforts by the centre.