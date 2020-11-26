165362
Kal Lake water source back on as algae levels return to normal

Kal Lake water back on

Greater Vernon Water is back to normal as the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on, and the Duteau Creek water source is again being treated with UV light.

The Kalamalka Lake source was turned off in October when an algae bloom forced the Regional District of North Okanagan to switch over to the Duteau Creek source.

UV treatment at the Duteau Creek facility was subsequently halted earlier this month to repair a broken pipe.

The RDNO says algae levels in Kal Lake have now returned to normal and the repairs at Duteau Creek are complete.

Greater Vernon Water is now operating normally by supplying water from both sources, which are the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant supplied by Duteau Creek, and the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.

