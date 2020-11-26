165834
Vernon  

Lumber from shifted load transferred to new truck, Highway 6 cleared

Shifted load causes delay

- | Story: 317516

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports the scene at Highway 6 and Kal Lake Road has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

A lumber load that shifted, pushing into the back of a semi's cab on Highway 6 is being transferred to a new truck.

Both westbound lanes are now closed at the Kalamalka Lake Road intersection while the work continues.

Traffic is moving in both directions, however, having been moved over to one of the eastbound lanes.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The blockage on Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road appears to be caused by a stalled or broken down semi rather than a collision.

A tow truck and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement staff are on scene.

A single lane is closed, and traffic is flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.

A vehicle incident has closed westbound lanes of Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road.

DriveBC reports emergency vehicles are on site and a scene assessment is in progress.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.

Send your news tips, photos and video to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165438
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4331498
2963 Ensign Lane
6 bedrooms 4 baths
$820,000
more details
164571


Send us your News Tips!


165223


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Jasper
Jasper Vernon SPCA >


165331


Weird haircuts

Galleries
These hairstyles are definitely off the beaten path.
Weird haircuts (2)
Galleries
Goth knows what he’s doing
Must Watch
Now that’s a man who knows what he’s doing..
Larry King hospitalized
Showbiz
Larry King is reportedly in hospital, where he's receiving...
Lucky strike
Must Watch
The definition of a (very) lucky strike.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165780
163947