Lumber from shifted load transferred to new truck, Highway 6 cleared

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports the scene at Highway 6 and Kal Lake Road has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

A lumber load that shifted, pushing into the back of a semi's cab on Highway 6 is being transferred to a new truck.

Both westbound lanes are now closed at the Kalamalka Lake Road intersection while the work continues.

Traffic is moving in both directions, however, having been moved over to one of the eastbound lanes.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.

The blockage on Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road appears to be caused by a stalled or broken down semi rather than a collision.

A tow truck and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement staff are on scene.

A single lane is closed, and traffic is flowing smoothly.

ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.

A vehicle incident has closed westbound lanes of Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road.

DriveBC reports emergency vehicles are on site and a scene assessment is in progress.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.

