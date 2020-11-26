CVSE on scene as semi blocks Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road

Photo: John Lawless
UPDATE: 10:55 a.m.
The blockage on Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road appears to be caused by a stalled or broken down semi rather than a collision.
A tow truck and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement staff are on scene.
A single lane is closed, and traffic is flowing smoothly.
ORIGINAL: 10:40 a.m.
A vehicle incident has closed westbound lanes of Highway 6 at Kalamalka Lake Road.
DriveBC reports emergency vehicles are on site and a scene assessment is in progress.
Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.
