RDNO raises Greater Vernon Water rates over the next four years

Photo: Pixabay

Water rates are going up in the North Okanagan.

Regional District of North Okanagan directors voted to annually increase Greater Vernon Water fees by 2.4 per cent over the next four years, although the board capped the increase at 1.9 per cent in 2021 due to the financial burden of the pandemic.

GVW's long-term master water plan includes a capital plan to meet regulatory standards, resilience upgrades to manage climate change impacts, and the replacement of existing assets to manage risk and deliver an appropriate level of service.

The RDNO says financial sustainability is critical to safeguarding water systems so they continue to protect public health and contribute to the region's economic vitality. GVW supplies water for citizens of Vernon, Coldstream, Spallumcheen and Electoral Areas B, C and a portion of Area D.

For five months, Greater Vernon Advisory Committee officials discussed the challenges of long-term financial sustainability of the service, which includes obstacles like shifting agricultural markets and changes in water demand due to climate change.

Board members agreed to align rate increases at or close to inflation.

"We have witnessed other water utilities experience major rate increases to cover the costs of failing water mains or more stringent treatment regulations," said RDNO chair Kevin Acton. "Our goal is to protect our community from those kinds of dramatic fee hikes by setting out a long-term financial plan to sustainably manage our infrastructure both today and 20 years down the road."

Greater Vernon Water is a utility paid for by its customers, whose fees cover the full cost of operations, maintenance and long-term costs when assets must be replaced.