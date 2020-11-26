Light a Bulb campaign introduces new elf to fundraising fold

Photo: Contributed

Everyone, say hello to Lars.

Lars the elf is the face of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation's holiday campaign, and in keeping the times, the mascot sports a mask in support of the foundation's Light a Bulb campaign.

The foundation is inviting kids - and kids at heart - to dig out their colouring tools and have fun getting creative.

To enter the colouring contest, post a picture to the VJH Foundation Instagram or Facebook page and tag #LightaBulb2020. Or send your entry to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation 2101 32nd Street, Vernon, BC, V1T 5L2.

Download the image to be coloured from the foundation website.

The contest closes Dec. 21, with one winner being randomly selected and announced on Dec. 22.

The winner will receive a $50 gift card to a local store of their choice.

Donations can be made online at www.vjhfoundation.org/donate, via phone at 250-558-1362, or mailed to the address above.

The campaign aims to raise $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.

This year, all funds raised through Light a Bulb will help purchase an additional echo cardiogram ultrasound in the medical imaging department of the cardiology unit.

The machine takes moving pictures of a patient's heart.

The images can help find the source of unexpected chest pain, pressure or shortness of breath. In addition, they can indicate signs of heart disease, determine how well a heart is pumping blood, and can assess how well heart valves are working.