Vernon recreation temporarily pauses group fitness classes

Photo: Pexels

The City of Vernon has temporarily paused fitness classes and some other programs after the province issued a new health order that restricts group fitness activities.

The order states that "businesses, recreation centres or other organizations that organize or operate high-risk indoor group physical activities (such as spin classes, hot yoga and HIIT) must suspend them. As well, "venues that organize or operate other types of indoor group physical activities must suspend them temporarily while new guidance is being developed."

Those directly impacted by the stop order will be contacted by the city. Once new guidelines have been issued, recreation services will examine the situation and make the necessary changes to the city's risk mitigation plans.

"While we regret having to pause some of our programs, we must ensure all programs and services provided are compliant with provincial health guidelines and orders, as we all do our part to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve again,” says Shayne Wright, manager of recreation programs.

The city hopes to restart most of its fitness programs next week, depending on what the new guidelines end up being.

For those who participate in scheduled or drop-in programs that are still running, masks are required in all recreation facilities.