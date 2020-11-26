166025
161752
Vernon  

Vernon recreation temporarily pauses group fitness classes

Fitness classes cancelled

- | Story: 317504

The City of Vernon has temporarily paused fitness classes and some other programs after the province issued a new health order that restricts group fitness activities.

The order states that "businesses, recreation centres or other organizations that organize or operate high-risk indoor group physical activities (such as spin classes, hot yoga and HIIT) must suspend them. As well, "venues that organize or operate other types of indoor group physical activities must suspend them temporarily while new guidance is being developed."

Those directly impacted by the stop order will be contacted by the city. Once new guidelines have been issued, recreation services will examine the situation and make the necessary changes to the city's risk mitigation plans.

"While we regret having to pause some of our programs, we must ensure all programs and services provided are compliant with provincial health guidelines and orders, as we all do our part to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and help flatten the curve again,” says Shayne Wright, manager of recreation programs.

The city hopes to restart most of its fitness programs next week, depending on what the new guidelines end up being.

For those who participate in scheduled or drop-in programs that are still running, masks are required in all recreation facilities.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163873
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4165626
16 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$929,900
more details
163671


Send us your News Tips!


165754


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Jasper
Jasper Vernon SPCA >




Nikki and Brie Bella say they have ‘one more run’ in them amid wrestling return speculation

Showbiz
Nikki and Brie Bella are musing a return to the WWE ring. The siblings bid goodbye to the sports corporation back in 2018 but,
A babbling conversation with dad
Must Watch
Dad and daughter Eryn have a very interesting conversation.
Toddler doesn’t hold back when it comes to Chick-fil-A
Must Watch
14-month-old Brynlee of South Carolina adorably gobbles down a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164141
163947