Vernon  

Downtown Vernon Association Christmas campaign starts today

The Downtown Vernon Association Christmas Campaign kicks off today.

Peter Kaz, DVA marketing, communications and promotions co-ordinator, says a variety of events are planned to usher in the yuletide season.

“Free parkings starts this Saturday and all the Saturdays in December,” said Kaz. “We are also going to have some carollers.”

Kaz says all activities will have COVID safety mandates in mind, with the carollers wearing masks and singing from a safe distance.

A new mural is also planned for the plywood fence near the Hamlets of Vernon at 29th Avenue and 31st Street.

Kaz said the Legacy Tree is also being set up again this year.

