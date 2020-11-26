Unmask group plans weekly rallies at Polson Park in Vernon

Photo: Facebook

Anti-maskers are planning to rally every Saturday at Polson Park in Vernon.

A post on the Vernon & Area Community Alternative Forum Facebook page has garnered well over 100 comments, with the expected arguments back and forth.

A photo of a poster about the rally reads: "Stand up Vernon! Unmask and rally with us!"

The unknown group plans to meet at the park every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in protest of provincial directives on COVID-19 safety.

Participants will meet at the bandshell before proceeding to the fountain at the base of Hospital Hill.

"I hate the whole arbitrary mask mandate when (the) vast majority of people have no clue how to wear a mask safely.... and secondly, when they put on their mask, they get the air of invincibility about them and come in my six-foot space," Rodney Lee responded to the post.

"The problem with society is that there are too many people spouting off about our rights, and they have no idea what they are talking about. I also see the merits of a healthy society and an educated, civil society ... I will wear my mask ... mostly I will wash my hands and social space and use proper mask procedures, unlike most."

Beatrice Weir replied: "I guess I am crazy because I am going to be there and defend everyone’s rights and freedoms. Living in a communist country and going through a revolution gave me the experience and insight about what they’re trying to do here.... Why can’t we all do what seems right for us without belittling each other?"

The group plans to have guest speakers each week and listed the email address [email protected] for more information.