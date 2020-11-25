164292
161752
Vernon  

Vernon Recreation Centre evacuated after chlorine alarm

Rec centre evacuated

- | Story: 317425

A chlorine gas alarm was activated at the Vernon Aquatic Centre Wednesday morning, forcing the recreation centre to be temporarily evacuated.

About 7 a.m., a chlorine gas concentration of one part per million, the minimum threshold for an alarm, was detected by the monitoring system in the airtight chlorine bottle room. The system shut off the chlorine, triggered the alarm and notified Vernon Fire Rescue.

"The lifeguards on duty followed established safety protocols and evacuated 18 swimmers from the aquatic centre as a precaution," the City of Vernon says in a press release. "Firefighters arrived on scene and determined that the automated safety systems had functioned as designed and there was no safety risk to staff or the public."

Maintenance staff were unable to locate the source of the leak after a preliminary investigation was conducted. The city says they presume the leak is too small to be found by conventional testing.

"This appears to have been a very small leak that built up overnight and reached our minimum alarm threshold this morning," says Gary Lefebvre, manager of aquatics. "We have well-established protocols in place for these types of events, and I am very proud of our lifeguarding staff this morning, who acted quickly and followed our procedures to ensure their safety and the safety of the public."

Staff tested all connections on the chlorine system and will continue to monitor the situation.

The safety systems were reset and the pool was reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163029
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4323380
Braid St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$356,000
more details
166053


Send us your News Tips!


165331


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Dracula
Dracula Vernon SPCA >


165880


Kids fall asleep in the weirdest places

Must Watch
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares split
Showbiz
Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have reportedly ended their...
Dogs can’t figure out photo timer
Must Watch
These three Shiba Inu lined them themselves up as if they were...
Weird thrift store finds
Galleries
One man’s junk is another man’s treasure…
Weird thrift store finds (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163919