Armstrong's Country Bakery wins People's Choice for best grilled cheese sandwich

Photo: Contributed

Cheese lovers have spoken – Country Bakery makes the best grilled cheese sandwich in Armstrong-Spallumcheen.

The bakery emerged victorious in the local chamber of commerce's professional grilled cheese contest, winning the People’s Choice award.

They were followed closely in the voting by the Wild Oak Café and Brown Derby Cafe, says contest organizer Patti Ferguson.

"Comments on the voting cards showed that everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves tasting all these amazing concoctions," says Ferguson.

Due to COVID restrictions this year, there was no winner of the amateur grilled cheese or cheese ball contest – but that didn’t stop some great online demos from previous winners.

Despite a virtual event this year, slow food producers including artisan cheese makers, dairy farmers, beverage producers and local businesses contributed to three days of cheesy jokes, videos and recipes showcased on the ‘Cheese! It’s A Natural’ Facebook page.

David Beaudoin with the Dairy Farmers of Canada also hosted an online cheese pairing event.

Special mention was made of Peter Rotzetter, in encouraging the event to continue since its inception as a one-time event to celebrate the City of Armstrong’s 100th anniversary in 2013.

"Without Peter’s commitment to our agricultural community and slow food producers, this event would not have continued for eight years," said Sean Newton, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce chair.