Designer dog tags raise money for local branch of SPCA

Dog tags help SPCA

Since the new dog licensing program was launched three weeks ago, dog owners have raised more than $1,600 for the Vernon and District BC SPCA.

Ashley Gregerson, communications officer with the Regional District of North Okanagan said pet owners have the option of upgrading to a designer tag, in which DocuPet will donate 20 per cent of all designer tag purchases back to the community.

“We are so pleased to be receiving such amazing support from our community through DocuPet and the RDNO. Licensing your pet is so important, and now another benefit is helping other local animals in our care,” said Chelsea Taylor, branch manager, BC SPCA Vernon and District Branch.

Pet owners can register their furry friends from the safety and comfort of their own home by going online or calling toll free at 1-855-249-1370.

Residents can also purchase a licence in-person at the regional district office located on Aberdeen Road, Coldstream Municipal Office or Lumby Municipal Office. Payment can be made by cash, cheque, debit or credit.

The annual licence fee is $20, and a designer tag upgrade is $15. 

Pet owners are encouraged to get their licence by Dec. 31 to avoid a late fee.

For additional information and assistance with licensing, contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700.

 

