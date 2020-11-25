Silver Star Mountain Resorts opens for the season Dec. 4

Photo: Contributed

Powder hounds rejoice, Silver Star opens next week.

The hill will be open for pass holders only Dec. 4-6, with other skiers and snowboarders welcome to the hit the slopes after that.

"We are very excited to open for our alpine season on Dec. 4. We have lots of snow, and it already looks like it's going to be an awesome season," says resort spokesperson Chantelle Deacon.

"After a lot of preparation, we feel confident with all the steps we have taken throughout the resort to keep our guests, staff and community safe."

The opening will come with some modifications to meet COVID protocols.

"Although things are definitely going to look different when guests arrive, all the protocols we have implemented are meant to ensure we have a full, healthy and awesome season on the slopes," said Deacon.



"We ask guests to please follow all our protocols. It's extremely important that everyone do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are mandatory at Silver Star this winter, unless you are seated at one of the restaurants.

Another change this year is a parking reservation system.

Reserved parking will be in place throughout the season and parking will be free, but must be reserved before arriving at the resort to ensure availability.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure a great, fun-filled ski and ride season. By managing the number of people visiting Silver Star at any given time, staff and guests will be able to appropriately physically distance, stay safe, and have fun,” general manager Ken Derpak said in a press release.

The resort is following Canada West Ski Area and National Ski Areas Association recommendations, which include: