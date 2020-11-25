165362
Vernon  

City of Vernon says high volume has caused delays with fall leaf pick-up

Leaf pick-up behind schedule

The leaves will have to linger a little longer than usual this year.

The City of Vernon says its fall leaf pick-up program has experienced a slight delay due to higher-than-normal volumes of participation.

Clear bag pick-up for residences with scheduled garbage collection between Monday and Wednesday is now complete, and collection for residences with scheduled garbage collection on Thursday and Friday will be picked up by the end of the week.

  • All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible.
  • Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 pounds) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up.
  • Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours will not be picked up.
  • All coloured bags will be considered household garbage that is limited to the usual two bags or container quota.

City officials advise people not to rake leaves onto the street, as they will block storm drains and jam the street sweeper.

For more information on the semi-annual program, go to the city's website.

