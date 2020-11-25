Vernon food bank will need more support this Christmas

Demand is up at the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank and is expected to increase over Christmastime.

Meanwhile, the largest single food collection event for the food bank has been cancelled.

Re/Max realtor Dawn Taylor organizes the massive food drive and said due to COVID concerns the event, which has been happening annually for more than 40 years, has been cancelled for 2020.

Aux. Lt. Neil Thompson says the shelves are currently well stocked, but “demand has increased significantly this year.

“We have served well over 300 new families during these COVID months, and we are anticipating more of an increase moving into next year.”

The realtor food drive collected 35,000 pounds of food in a single night last year, enough to carry the food bank well into the following year.

However, with the drive being called off this year, Thompson said financial donations are needed more than ever to keep the shelves stocked.

Taylor said realtors will be at numerous locations to help with the Sally Ann kettle campaign, and she encourages everyone to do what they can to help.

“As of this moment, our supplies are pretty decent actually, but we are anticipating a shortfall in the coming months because of the inability to do the realtor food drive,” said Thompson. “Without that, we will definitely be seeing a shortfall in January, February and March.”

Thompson said he has faith Vernon residents will come through for those in need.

“I am not too concerned, I believe the community will step up – but we do need the support,” he said.

Financial donations can be made online and at the kettles themselves.

Thompson said by making financial donations, the food bank can purchase items in bulk, making each dollar go farther.