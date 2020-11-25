165362
162271
Vernon  

Vernon food bank will need more support this Christmas

Food bank demand way up

- | Story: 317345

Demand is up at the Vernon Salvation Army Food Bank and is expected to increase over Christmastime.

Meanwhile, the largest single food collection event for the food bank has been cancelled.

Re/Max realtor Dawn Taylor organizes the massive food drive and said due to COVID concerns the event, which has been happening annually for more than 40 years, has been cancelled for 2020.

Aux. Lt. Neil Thompson says the shelves are currently well stocked, but “demand has increased significantly this year.

“We have served well over 300 new families during these COVID months, and we are anticipating more of an increase moving into next year.”

The realtor food drive collected 35,000 pounds of food in a single night last year, enough to carry the food bank well into the following year.

However, with the drive being called off this year, Thompson said financial donations are needed more than ever to keep the shelves stocked.

Taylor said realtors will be at numerous locations to help with the Sally Ann kettle campaign, and she encourages everyone to do what they can to help.

“As of this moment, our supplies are pretty decent actually, but we are anticipating a shortfall in the coming months because of the inability to do the realtor food drive,” said Thompson. “Without that, we will definitely be seeing a shortfall in January, February and March.”

Thompson said he has faith Vernon residents will come through for those in need.

“I am not too concerned, I believe the community will step up – but we do need the support,” he said.

Financial donations can be made online and at the kettles themselves.

Thompson said by making financial donations, the food bank can purchase items in bulk, making each dollar go farther.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165438
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4319116
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$625,000
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Brew
Brew Vernon SPCA >


160189


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become world’s second richest man
Showbiz
Tesla boss Elon Musk has passed philanthropist Bill Gates to...
Funny bumper stickers
Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
162894