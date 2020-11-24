Public City of Vernon budget meetings to be held next week

Photo: Contributed

The public will have a chance to give input on the City of Vernon's budget for the next four years.

Council will hold budget meetings Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to review its proposed 2021-25 financial plan.

The meetings will start at 9 a.m. both days in council chambers at City Hall.

The public will have a chance to add its input at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

The public is reminded face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required inside all City of Vernon facilities.

