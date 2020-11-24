165257
165923
Vernon  

Public City of Vernon budget meetings to be held next week

Have your say on budget

- | Story: 317311

The public will have a chance to give input on the City of Vernon's budget for the next four years.

Council will hold budget meetings Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to review its proposed 2021-25 financial plan.

The meetings will start at 9 a.m. both days in council chambers at City Hall.

The public will have a chance to add its input at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1.

The public is reminded face masks that cover the nose and mouth are required inside all City of Vernon facilities.

More information on the city financial plan can be found by clicking here.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164540
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4307594
100-1553 Harvey Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
165959


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Brew
Brew Vernon SPCA >


160189


Funny bumper stickers

Galleries
Who’s making these bumper stickers?
Funny bumper stickers (2)
Galleries
Dane Cook in talks to guest host Jeopardy!
Showbiz
Dane Cook is in talks to guest host Jeopardy! following the...
Funny baby crying “LET IT GO”
Must Watch
Bumblebees yes, Frozen no.
Dad pranks 3 year old daughter with makeup
Must Watch
Someone is NOT impressed.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162316
163947