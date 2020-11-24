165834
Vernon  

Vernon Farmers Market moves indoors at Kal Tire Place this Friday

Market moves indoors

The Vernon Farmers Market makes its indoor debut for the season this Friday.

After the outdoor season wrapped up, vendors had been waiting on provincial approval to go forward with indoor markets at Kal Tire Place.

Farmers markets were deemed essential services and are able to run under the Vending Markets Order, while following provincial safety directives, the market posted on its Facebook page, Monday.

The next four Fridays, the market will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the arena concourse.

COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect, including:

  • Mandatory masks
  • Customer capacity of 50 people at a time
  • Physical distancing of six feet
  • One-way traffic through the arena loop
  • Sanitization stations throughout the market

Organizers ask that shoppers come alone or in groups of no more than two when possible and not linger inside.

"Shop, don't stop. The market is your essential local shop, you can catch up with friends outside. Please be patient and kind," the market wrote.

"We thank you all so so much for your continued support this year. We need to support local now more than ever!"

