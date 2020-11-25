Vernon facility raising money for those in need

Photo: Contributed

Roster Sports Club Bar & Grill plans to serve up some much-needed help this Christmas season.

The Vernon facility is launching Dish Out the Kindness - a month-long fundraising initiative in December to support two local charities.

Funds raised will go to the Upper Room Mission and the Kalamalka Starfish Pack Program.

Starfish Packs provides backpacks with two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and snacks to hungry students each weekend of the school year.

With any regular-price entre?e purchased for dine in or take out, Saturday through Wednesday throughout December, the Roster will donate $5 toward a $5,000 goal.

Roster will also be donating $5 of all gift certificate purchases of $50 or more.

“In tough times when many businesses are struggling, charities are often hit the hardest and both these organizations are very important to our community,” said Roster owner Hussein Hollands. “We felt we needed to do our part. As a restaurant, we are in the business of feeding people and we feel it’s important to give back by feeding the hungry.”

Naomi Rouck, mission general manager said the help is appreciated as the URM does not receive government funding and relies on donations and community support to operate.

Starfish Packs recognizes that many students rely on school breakfast and lunch programs to fill their tummy on school days.

"When it comes to the weekend, they don’t have the food they need. Starfish Packs was designed to change that,” said Krista Blankley co-chairperson, Kalamalka Starfish Society Pack Program. “We are humbled by the support and are thrilled to see Rosters help in this time of need.”

The Roster restaurant manager, Rachel Rejc, added that while restaurants are struggling financially due to the pandemic, support from club members, restaurant patrons and the local community, have made a significant difference.

“To survive in these times, businesses have to be innovative and look at ways to diversify,” said Rejc. “But a significant factor in our viability has been the support-local movement, which has allowed many businesses to stay open and we are so grateful to the community for their continued support. In turn, The Roster wants to do our part and support locally as well.”