Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre warns skiers of aggressive coyote

Photo: SLNC

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is warning cross-country skiers of an aggressive coyote on its trails.

Skiers are urged to use extreme caution.

"There is an aggressive coyote wandering throughout the area ... and has approached a number of skiers. Please travel in pairs and use extra caution if you see it," the centre posted on its website, Monday.

Conservation officers were expected to investigate the situation today.

Skiers are asked to call 250-558-3036 to provide the animal's location.

Meanwhile, the centre is restricting access to North Okanagan residents only, following the tightening of pandemic restrictions.

"While we do not want to turn people away, we need to stay focussed and have a clear message for day users at our facility. We are restricting club access to residents of the North Okanagan at this time, following the newest guidelines from Dr. Bonnie Henry, stating to stay in your communities and to stay home and limit unnecessary travel," centre management wrote.

Communities exempt from the restriction include: Vernon, Coldstream, Silver Star, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby, and Lumby.

The restriction is in effect until Dec. 7.