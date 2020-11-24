Gen Acton elected to lead Vernon school board

Photo: Facebook

School District 22's board of education has a new chairperson.

Gen Acton has been elected to lead the board, having previously served as vice-chair for two years.

Acton is a registered professional counsellor in private practice. Her children and step children have attended schools in Lumby, Coldstream and Vernon.

Acton has been a supporter of the district's international program, hosting nine international students over the last 12 years.

Tom Williamson has been elected vice-chair.

Williamson is a well known educator in SD22, having taught at Kalamalka and Vernon secondary schools.

Williamson was instrumental in developing the careers program, including the RCMP Youth, Hockey Canada Skills, and golf academies.