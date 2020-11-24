165362
164633
Vernon  

Vernon city councillors mask up for Monday's meeting

Council masks up

David Wylie - | Story: 317222

Monday’s Vernon city council meeting looked a little different.

Abiding by new provincial health orders requiring masks in all indoor public spaces, all council members wore masks during the meeting … to various levels of effectiveness.

Contrary to official directives, Coun. Scott Anderson often wore his disposable mask below his nose. Anderson also uncovered his mouth to speak during the meeting, lowering it to his chin.

“A properly fitted mask sits closely over the mouth, nose, cheeks and chin of the person wearing it,” advises the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As for types of masks, the council was split 4-3, with reusable cloth masks edging out disposable medical ones.

Most councillors looked fairly comfortable wearing them.

For those who may need a refresher, here’s a video on how to properly wear a mask.

The council meeting aptly opened with an update from Kim Flick, the city’s director of community infrastructure and development services, regarding the emergency operations centre’s response to the pandemic.

“How appropriate that I would be giving this presentation today wearing a mask,” she said.

Flick gave an overview of the spiking growth rate of COVID-19 cases in B.C., and around the world.

“Last week, I don’t know how many times I heard, ‘It’s like we’re back in March again,’” she said. “That’s certainly what it felt like with the exploding number of cases and the new requirements.”

She said the city has quickly put protocols into place to adhere to last week’s provincial health orders, including mandatory masks inside all city-owned public spaces.

“Our city facility signage has been updated to reflect this,” she said.

The order also requires a health pre-screening for all employees before entering the workplace. Most city workplaces have a QR Code that leads to an online form, though some workplaces are using a paper version, she said.

The province has also ordered a halt to non-essential travel.

“While we can’t tell our staff not to travel for personal reasons … we are strongly recommending that they not. We go through all of these efforts to keep people safe at work, we don’t want to see them jeopardizing that.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164678
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4330500
116-2901 Abbott Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
164678


Send us your News Tips!


165962


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Brew
Brew Vernon SPCA >


164219


Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in

Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce’s Grammys performance for AMAs appearance
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards...
Rich kids of Instagram
Galleries
There’s a lot of money packed into this gallery.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165780
163947