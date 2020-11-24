Vernon city councillors mask up for Monday's meeting

Photo: David Wylie

Monday’s Vernon city council meeting looked a little different.

Abiding by new provincial health orders requiring masks in all indoor public spaces, all council members wore masks during the meeting … to various levels of effectiveness.

Contrary to official directives, Coun. Scott Anderson often wore his disposable mask below his nose. Anderson also uncovered his mouth to speak during the meeting, lowering it to his chin.

“A properly fitted mask sits closely over the mouth, nose, cheeks and chin of the person wearing it,” advises the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As for types of masks, the council was split 4-3, with reusable cloth masks edging out disposable medical ones.

Most councillors looked fairly comfortable wearing them.

For those who may need a refresher, here’s a video on how to properly wear a mask.

The council meeting aptly opened with an update from Kim Flick, the city’s director of community infrastructure and development services, regarding the emergency operations centre’s response to the pandemic.

“How appropriate that I would be giving this presentation today wearing a mask,” she said.

Flick gave an overview of the spiking growth rate of COVID-19 cases in B.C., and around the world.

“Last week, I don’t know how many times I heard, ‘It’s like we’re back in March again,’” she said. “That’s certainly what it felt like with the exploding number of cases and the new requirements.”

She said the city has quickly put protocols into place to adhere to last week’s provincial health orders, including mandatory masks inside all city-owned public spaces.

“Our city facility signage has been updated to reflect this,” she said.

The order also requires a health pre-screening for all employees before entering the workplace. Most city workplaces have a QR Code that leads to an online form, though some workplaces are using a paper version, she said.

The province has also ordered a halt to non-essential travel.

“While we can’t tell our staff not to travel for personal reasons … we are strongly recommending that they not. We go through all of these efforts to keep people safe at work, we don’t want to see them jeopardizing that.”