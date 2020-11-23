165257
City of Vernon to write Dr. Bonnie in support of Vernon Winter Carnival

City shows carnival support

David Wylie

Dr. Bonnie Henry can expect a letter from city council in support of Vernon Winter Carnival.

The yearly event is just what the community needs to relieve some pandemic funk, Coun. Kari Gares said during Monday's council meeting. And she wants B.C.’s provincial health officer to know how important it is to the community.

“Winter Carnival has been a staple in Vernon for 50-plus years,” Gares told her fellow council members.

“It is the one thing that is hopefully going to allow people the opportunity to bring some joy back into their life.”

She put forward a motion that Mayor Victor Cumming send a letter to Henry supporting the carnival society’s application to host activities on Kin Race Track and at Polson Park in February.

Carnival is scheduled for Feb. 5-14 and has sought provincial approval to hold events it feels meet public health directives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gares said people have been impacted by mental health challenges and financial troubles, and the carnival would be a break from the stress.

Mayor Cumming expressed some hesitation, and wanted to keep the letter brief and respectful of any provincial health orders that may be in place at the time.

“I’m not trying to water this down,” he said. “I’m trying to get it to match the fluidity.”

Gares agreed to amend her motion to remove references to specific plans, including a fully fenced location, no more than eight activities with a maximum of 50 people, an hour-long shut down period between each turnover to allow for sanitization and a change of new volunteers, full contact tracing, and advance ticket sales.

Council passed the motion unanimously.

