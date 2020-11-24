Photo: Facebook

Vernon's Harwinder Sandhu will officially be sworn in as MLA for Vernon-Monashee today.

Sandhu and new NDP members of the legislature will take their oath today, while cabinet members will be sworn in Thursday.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kind words and trust," Sandhu said on a Facebook post of Castanet's most recent story on her election victory.

"It is my commitment to all of you to be available and approachable to hear your concerns and to serve you all. I am honoured that the people of Vernon-Monashee have put their trust in me to be their provincial representative.

"These are tough times, and I will be a strong voice on the challenges facing people in our region," she wrote on the Vernon and Area Community Forum page.

Sandhu is Vernon's first NDP MLA in 36 years.

She defeated three-term BC Liberal incumbent Eric Foster in a race that was too close to call on election night, Oct. 24.

The final decision had to wait for the counting of 8,581 mail-in ballots.