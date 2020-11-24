165482
161752
Vernon  

Vernon's Harwinder Sandhu will officially be sworn in as MLA for Vernon-Monashee today

Sandhu ready to serve

- | Story: 317205

Vernon's Harwinder Sandhu will officially be sworn in as MLA for Vernon-Monashee today.

Sandhu and new NDP members of the legislature will take their oath today, while cabinet members will be sworn in Thursday.

"Thank you, everyone, for your kind words and trust," Sandhu said on a Facebook post of Castanet's most recent story on her election victory.

"It is my commitment to all of you to be available and approachable to hear your concerns and to serve you all. I am honoured that the people of Vernon-Monashee have put their trust in me to be their provincial representative.

"These are tough times, and I will be a strong voice on the challenges facing people in our region," she wrote on the Vernon and Area Community Forum page.

Sandhu is Vernon's first NDP MLA in 36 years.

She defeated three-term BC Liberal incumbent Eric Foster in a race that was too close to call on election night, Oct. 24. 

The final decision had to wait for the counting of 8,581 mail-in ballots.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

165044
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4330500
116-2901 Abbott Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,000
more details
163280


Send us your News Tips!


165680


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Brew
Brew Vernon SPCA >


165680


Kitty clings to doorknob to be let in

Must Watch
This cat wants in the house NOW.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez accused of ripping off Beyonce’s Grammys performance for AMAs appearance
Music
Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards...
Rich kids of Instagram
Galleries
There’s a lot of money packed into this gallery.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
162271