Okanagan College expands health care assistant training to Vernon and Revelstoke

Photo: Contributed

Training for one of B.C.’s most in-demand professions is coming to Vernon and Revelstoke in January.

"The need for health care assistants across B.C. has never been greater," says Sandra Hohmann, a recruiter with Interior Health.

The Okanagan College intake will feature hands-on learning in labs, allowing students to build care skills in-person – while being protected with in-class protocols. Theory will be handled in online classes.

The hybrid delivery model ensures students gain hands-on experience and confidence while they are kept safe during the pandemic," says Monique Powell, associate dean of science, technology, health and social development.

"Combining the theory allows us to expand the offering to more communities, which provides more support to health care in the Okanagan College service region," said Joan Ragsdale, the college's Shuswap-Revelstoke regional dean.

An online info night is scheduled for Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. Sign up here.