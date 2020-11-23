165257
Suspect collared five minutes after break-in and theft witnessed

Short ride in stolen vehicle

RCMP arrested a 33-year-old Whitehorse man after he broke into a Vernon business and stole a vehicle on Saturday. 

Just before 6 a.m., a lone suspect broke into a commercial compound on the 2800 block of 48th Avenue and stole a vehicle.

A security guard who witnessed the incident provided officers with a description of the suspect, the stolen vehicle, and the suspect’s direction of travel.

About five minutes later, officers located and stopped the vehicle behind a business on 27th Street, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski. 

However, the driver attempted to escape and ran from the scene.

"Our officers gave chase, and after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without incident," says Terleski.

The suspect remains in police custody and faces charges of break and enter, mischief, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and driving while prohibited. 

