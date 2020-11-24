165834
Lumby firefighters awarded Gold Pins for life-saving actions at semi rollover

Lumby heroes honoured

A group of Lumby firefighters has been awarded gold pins for their work.

The pins were awarded by firefighting equipment manufacturer Holmatro, for the crew's response to a complex call.

In July, the members responded to a semi-truck rollover, having to "work quickly and in a co-ordinated fashion to free the driver from the wreck. Thankfully, the driver survived the accident," the Regional District of North Okanagan said in a press release.

“Each member of the crew demonstrated their exemplary professionalism at the scene. Every role is important to make sure the best result is achieved, and I am proud of our members," said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

Holmatro president Kyle Smith said in a letter to the firehall: "We at Holmatro would like to take this opportunity to personally recognize your life-saving actions. Holmatro is proud to present you with the enclosed Gold Pin award and certificate."

The award "recognizes your outstanding performance, dedication and commitment to your department and the community you serve."

