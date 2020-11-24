Vernon Lions Club celebrates 75 years of service to community

Photo: Contributed

Vernon Lions Club is celebrating 75 years of service to the community.

The milestone was marked at a members-only dinner organized by members Bobbe MacKenzie, Brian Willows and Simon Dufresne.

Memorabilia from the past 75 years was proudly on display.

Club president Sharon Cain noted Lions founder Melvin Jones of Chicago was disillusioned with local business clubs in 1917, so decided to launch a club that would inspire members to work for the betterment of their communities.

Since then, Lions Clubs International currently has just under 1.5 million members in 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries.

The Vernon Lions Club was granted its charter on Nov. 8, 1945. with 23 founding members. The first president was William A. MacKenzie, a local clothing store owner.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for initiatives such as a regional eye clinic in Armstrong, providing eyeglasses and hearing aides, the Leo Club program, Camp Winfield, BC Guide Dogs, and Lions International Dog Guides of Canada.



The club currently has 30 members and meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 6:30 p.m. at the Eagles Hall.