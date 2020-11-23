165482
Vernon  

Interior Health issues toxic drug alert for Vernon area

Toxic drug alert for Vernon

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug alert for the Vernon area.

The alert warns that blue granular or "electric blue" fentanyl also contains Etizolam, a benzodiazepine analog and comes with a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation.

IH warns that users may not respond to Naloxone if they overdose.

Anyone with a person who OD's is advised to continue giving rescue breaths and to seek immediate medical attention.

The alert is in effect until Nov. 27.

IH says users can reduce their risk by getting their drugs checked, avoiding the use of different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together, not using alone, and by testing a small amount.

They can also download the Lifeguard app, which can connect with 911 emergency responders, consume drugs at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, and learn how to use a Naloxone kit.

Naloxone kits and training are available from the Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach, Turning Points Collaborative, and at some pharmacies

Drug checking is available at the downtown overdose prevention site (3306A 32 Ave.) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

 

