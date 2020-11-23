Work on Baxter bridge near Enderby wraps up early Monday

Photo: Google Street View

Today's planned work on the Baxter bridge near Enderby was finished at noon, and the bridge has reopened to traffic.

The bridge wasn't scheduled to reopen until 5 p.m.

Ministry of Transportation area bridge manager Chad Marsh says a further scheduled closure will happen on Thursday before all work is complete, following the structural failure of a support truss earlier this month.

"We will need to have closures on Thursday to remove the remainder of the equipment, but we will be able to accommodate the school buses at their usual crossing times," Marsh said in an email on Sunday.

On Thursday, the bridge will close at 9 a.m. for crews to begin work. It will open at noon for all vehicles and pedestrians waiting to cross, and fully reopen at 2:30 p.m.