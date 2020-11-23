Thieves swipe large bee statues from Vernon's Planet Bee

Photo: Facebook

The folks at Vernon's Planet Bee Honey Farm and Meadery are all abuzz with a theft that happened Sunday night.

Two large fibreglass statues of honey bees were swiped from right in front of the Bella Vista Road business.

And it was no easy feat – the statues weigh over 50 pounds each and stand several feet tall.

"Stolen last night –our two fibreglass bee statues. Please keep your eyes and ears open in Vernon! Let’s return these to their rightful home," Planet Bee posted on its Facebook page, Monday.

The thieves were caught on security camera.

A vehicle believed to be a four-door hatchback SUV or station wagon parked below the business on Bella Vista, and single person can be seen walking up, then running off with a statue.

Then they came back and did it again.

The thief appeared to be wearing a dark hoodie and light pants.

The incidents happened about 11 p.m. and midnight.

Planet Bee staff said in their post they would be filing a police report.