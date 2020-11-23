165834
Vernon  

Vernon Grinch decoration stolen while Whos in Whoville sleep

How Grinchy can you get?

Christmas decoration thieves stole a five-foot-tall Grinch character from the front yard of a Vernon home overnight, apparently while all the Whos in Whoville were sleeping.

The character is famous, of course, from the Dr. Suess children's book and film The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

"Our Grinch was stolen from our front yard last night," Lolly Barr posted on Facebook. "If you see him please reach out to me 250-260-0434.

"Pretty easy to identify. He is (five feet tall)."

The Grinch was swiped from Barr's yard across from Clarence Fulton Secondary School.

Here's hoping the Grinchy thieves' hearts grow three sizes and the decoration is returned.

