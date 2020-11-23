Rotary Clubs of Vernon give Okanagan Rail Trail gateway project a big boost

Photo: Contributed

The Rotary Clubs of Vernon have raised more than $7,400 for the Okanagan Rail Trail gateway project.

When Rotary members decided to support the Kilometre Zero trailhead, it was not the first time that they raised funds for development of the popular trail. Both the Vernon Silver Star Rotary and Kalamalka Rotary clubs had made contributions towards building the trail, which was completed in 2018.

This year, the Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail launched a campaign focusing on the trail gateway, to set the stage for users' memorable experiences.

The trail has quickly become the region’s most popular outdoor recreation amenity.

“Health and wellness of local residents has always been a priority for our club”, says Teresa Durning, president of Silver Star Rotary. “The Okanagan Rail Trail is so well used, by all ages and fitness levels, and especially during the stressful times of the COVID pandemic. We could not imagine a better fit for our fundraising priorities. We also appreciate the economic value of the trail, and the role of our community’s trailhead in welcoming visitors.”

COVID restrictions and concerns made it difficult to hold the usual types of fundraising, so the local clubs got creative. In September, the Silver Star, Vernon and Kalamalka clubs held a socially distanced and sanitized garage sale, followed up by the sale of apple pies.

The Greater Vernon Museum, Funtastic Sports Society, and BX Press Cidery also contributed to efforts that raised $7,400 for the rail trail.

“The success of Rotary fundraising allowed the first phase of Kilometre Zero development to proceed,” says Laurie Postill of Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail.

“We still need to raise funds for temporary irrigation to allow the newly planted naturescaping to become established, and then can move to Phase 2 of gateway development. The second phase will include a plaza and hilltop lookout, as well as public art and interpretation to connect trail users to our community stories.”

Donations are still being accepted at: https://okanaganrailtrail.ca/donate/