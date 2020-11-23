Turning Points and Archway team up to expose family violence

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Turning Points Collaborative Society is teaming up with Archway Society for Domestic Peace to raise awareness that November is both Family Violence Prevention Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month across Canada.

Nov. 25 is also International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which begins 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Family violence can be physical or emotional and includes child abuse, intimate partner abuse, elder abuse, forced marriage, or violence based on so-called honour.

"Preventing family violence does prevent homicides, crime, homelessness, mental health and substance use disorders," says Turning Points executive director Randene Wejr.

"Not only are these issues interconnected, but they also are intergenerational, and if we don’t prevent family violence we perpetuate it and condone it in our silence. Family violence is a community issue and we have a community responsibility to end it."

“We should all agree that domestic violence is a reality. And, the reality behind the statistics is horrifying. These numbers include someone we know – a friend, family member, or co-worker," says Archway co-executive director Micki Materi.

"Raising awareness is a first step, taking action is the next."

Take notice: don’t ignore it

Understand: listen without criticism or judgment

Take action: know who to call & be prepared to help

Be part of the awareness campaign: share the awareness posts on your social media.

Share your stories and show your support by using the hashtags: #bemyvoice #makethecall #courageovercomfort #listen #believe #act

Archway operates a 24-hour crisis and information line at 250-542-1122 or text 250-540-0656.