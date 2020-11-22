No new leads on whereabouts of wanted man sought by police in Vernon

Photo: Facebook

A man who prompted an hours-long police action outside a Vernon home in August remains on the lam.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says Robert Gordon Heltman remains wanted by police and that anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact their local police detachment.

Local RCMP and the Emergency Response Team surrounded an Okanagan Landing home on Brooks Lane in August, but Heltman wasn't there.

After flash grenade explosions and repeated calls over a loudspeaker, police entered the building, found it empty, and seized a loaded handgun.

Heltman, 30, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.

After the police drama, Vernon RCMP issued a plea for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward, but there appear to be no leads, and it's not known if Heltman is believed to still be in the area.

Police say Heltman, previously of Vernon, still has ties to the Okanagan.

He has a criminal record spanning back more than decade, including charges of assault, theft, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Anyone who sees Heltman is urged to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.