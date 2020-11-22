Enderby bridge closed due to truss failure reopens today

Photo: Google Street View

The Baxter bridge east of Enderby, closed recently due to the structural failure of a support truss, will reopen today to traffic, with weight restrictions.

"We still have some work to do, but I do have some good news on progress," Chad Marsh, bridge area manager with the Ministry of Transportation, said in an email update.

The bridge will be open to all traffic as per posted weight restrictions that are on signs at each end of the bridge.

The river crossing will close again to vehicles at 8 a.m. Monday so crews can continue work.

"We expect Monday to be the last full-day closure to vehicles required to complete these repairs and that the school buses and all other vehicles will be able to use the bridge starting 5 p.m. Monday.... We will need to have closures on Thursday to remove the remainder of the equipment, but we will be able to accommodate the school buses at their usual crossing times," says Marsh.

Pedestrian crossing times on Monday are 10 a.m., noon, 2 and 4 p.m.

Crews will finish work for the day at 5 p.m. Monday, and the bridge will be open to all traffic.

School crossing times are 7:10 and 8:30 a.m., 2:30 and 3:50 p.m. (anyone arriving at the same time as the school children may also cross).

On Thursday, the bridge will close at 9 a.m. for crews to begin work. It will open at noon for all vehicles and pedestrians waiting to cross, and fully reopen at 2:30 p.m.