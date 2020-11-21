Hello Okanagan visits the The Village Cheese Company

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

This week, David & Peter trek to Armstrong to meet the owners, manager and Cheese Master at The Village Cheese Company They are a small family-owned cheese company, who take great pride in making artisan cheese. Their cheeses are made from local whole milk from the Okanagan Valley and natural ingredients only.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

