Seasonal Vernon bylaw program saw 1,568 calls for service

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon's seasonal bylaw compliance program saw a total of 1,568 calls for service this year.

The four officers provided coverage seven days a week, starting at 8 a.m., "to minimize the impact of street entrenched persons on park users, business owners and the public throughout the community," a report to city council states.

Bylaw officers required people to clear temporary shelters out of structures in Polson Park and ensured temporary shelters elsewhere were taken down by 9 a.m.

The report states the bike patrol "was very well received" by the public.

The seasonal staff also co-ordinated the clearing of rubbish and abandoned camp debris throughout the city and worked closely with the Vernon RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit.

Focused enforcement on hot spots included Polson, Becker and Linear parks.

Staff also worked closely with street entrenched persons to ensure they were aware of and had access to various community resources.

The seasonal staff dealt with 292 individual street entrenched persons over the course of the program, from April through August. While many of these were transient and only dealt with on one instance, some were daily contacts.

Officers saw 34 calls for service in April, 315 in May, 362 in June, 267 in July, 184 in August, 201 in September, 199 in October and, so far, six in November.