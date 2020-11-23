165834
164938
Vernon  

Seasonal Vernon bylaw program saw 1,568 calls for service

Bylaw crews kept busy

- | Story: 317011

Vernon's seasonal bylaw compliance program saw a total of 1,568 calls for service this year.

The four officers provided coverage seven days a week, starting at 8 a.m., "to minimize the impact of street entrenched persons on park users, business owners and the public throughout the community," a report to city council states.

Bylaw officers required people to clear temporary shelters out of structures in Polson Park and ensured temporary shelters elsewhere were taken down by 9 a.m.

The report states the bike patrol "was very well received" by the public.

The seasonal staff also co-ordinated the clearing of rubbish and abandoned camp debris throughout the city and worked closely with the Vernon RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit.

Focused enforcement on hot spots included Polson, Becker and Linear parks.

Staff also worked closely with street entrenched persons to ensure they were aware of and had access to various community resources.

The seasonal staff dealt with 292 individual street entrenched persons over the course of the program, from April through August. While many of these were transient and only dealt with on one instance, some were daily contacts.

Officers saw 34 calls for service in April, 315 in May, 362 in June, 267 in July, 184 in August, 201 in September, 199 in October and, so far, six in November.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$939,000
more details
164847


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Trick
Trick Vernon SPCA >


164489


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Monday mornings start better when you scroll through the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Demi Lovato’s ex accuses her of using breakup for ‘clout’
Music
Demi Lovato’s ex-fiance Max Ehrich has called out the pop...
Nostalgia
Galleries
A little ’80’s/ ’90’s nostalgia for your...
Nostalgia (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
162268