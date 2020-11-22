164654
165847
Vernon  

Vernon council to consider downtown curbside pick-up zones

Pick-up zones pondered

- | Story: 317008

A city report recommends Vernon council approve a three-month pilot of 10-minute downtown loading zones to support restaurants utilizing curbside pick-up.

At its Oct. 26 meeting, council directed staff to consult with the Downtown Vernon Association following a letter from the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, the Alliance of Beverage Licensees and BC Craft Brewers Guild.

The groups requested creation of a program for designated pick-up zones so that businesses can enhance contactless curbside pick-up through the winter.

Administration recommends a test run beginning Dec. 1.

"Rather than permitting any business to convert parking spaces in front of their stores and restaurants into continuous curbside pick-up zones, these 10-minute loading zones could be utilized by patrons of multiple businesses while minimizing disruption to parking overall," the report states.

Administration recommends 12 locations on 30th Avenue (29th Street to 35th Street), with two curbside pick-up locations per block, one on each side. 

The locations would consider parking volume, demand, requests from businesses, and would be identified using temporary signage.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Vernon News

164936
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4236369
#1403 1232 Ellis Street
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,650,500
more details
163625


Send us your News Tips!


165962


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Trick
Trick Vernon SPCA >




Seal comes to hold hands!

Must Watch
He came back from a quick bath to hold hands with his trainer, so cute!
Accidental Camouflage
Galleries
Accidental camouflage is the best camouflage.
Big cat intrigued with ice
Must Watch
What is this sorcery?
Snoop Dogg to voice animated series with Vince Vaughn
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg is embarking on yet another TV project for a new...
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020
Daily Dose
A gallery packed with awesomeness.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
163919